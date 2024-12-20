Inside, the home features a good-sized reception room with a feature log burner, an ideal spot for relaxing or entertaining. To the rear of the property is a charming open-plan kitchen and dining area with grey units, space for a dining table and access out onto the rear garden.

Upstairs are two well-proportioned double bedrooms, along with a third single bedroom which can ideally be used as a home office or as a nursery. There is also a modern house bathroom with a shower over the bath.

Outside, the driveway to the side of the house provides ample parking for a number of vehicles and leads to a garage at the rear. To the rear is a partially enclosed garden comprising mainly of a patio with planted borders.

