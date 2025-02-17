Upon entering, a front porch leads into a hallway with stairs rising to the first floor. To the left is the charming living room with a canted bay window fitted with plantation-style shutters, a multi-fuel stove and sliding doors connecting it to the well-equipped kitchen/diner.

This room features a range of base and wall units and appliances and has a cosy snug area and French doors with lovely views.

Upstairs, a landing leads to two double bedrooms - both fitted with shutters - and a stylish house shower room.

Outside, the home has an enclosed and landscaped garden to the front, with secure side access to the rear garden.

This space features decked steps which can be accessed directly from the kitchen, two patio dining areas, a generous lawn with enclosed parking space and lots of potential for development.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories from Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇