Offering the perfect blend between period charm and modern convenience, this four-bedroom home on Morris Grove in Kirkstall - just minutes from its historic abbey - is the ideal family home. It is currently for sale with estate agent Manning Stainton for £375,000.

Step inside into an entrance vestibule leading to a spacious hallway with herringbone flooring which runs throughout the entire ground floor. To the front is a stunning living room with a large bay window with fitted shutters and stylish panelling.

The kitchen and dining area is located at the rear of the home and is fitted with modern green and cream units and integrated appliances and has ample space for a large dining table. A door leads down to the storage basement which has a dedicated utility area and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the lovely master bedroom which boasts an original feature fireplace, a smaller double bedroom ideal for use as an office or guest room, and the house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

Two further double bedrooms, both with original fireplaces, can be found on the second floor, completing the indoor accommodation.