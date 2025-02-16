Upon entering the 3,120 square foot property, you are welcomed by an entrance hall that leads to an impressive lounge featuring a bay window at the front, a dining room, and a beautiful open-plan family room and kitchen. The kitchen includes a central island and modern units and appliances.

The standout feature of the home is the conservatory, which overlooks the rear garden and can be accessed from both the dining room and family room. The ground floor also includes a guest WC, a study, and a utility room.

A rear lobby and staircase, accessed from the study, lead to a double bedroom with an en suite bathroom, making it ideal for use as a self-contained annexe or guest room.

On the first floor, a landing leads to the master bedroom, which includes an en suite dressing room and shower room. Additionally, there is a second bedroom with an en suite bathroom, along with two more double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Externally, the property sits on one of the largest plots in the development, featuring garden walls on two sides, large mature trees, and expansive lawns. At the front, a driveway leads to the integral double garage, which is equipped with an EV charging point.

