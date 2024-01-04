In a bid to get away from the buzz of the city centre around Christmas, I found myself in a cosy country pub in South Milford.

Country pubs might not get as much attention as their city centre counterparts, but if you ever find yourself in one of the many Leeds villages, they're well worth a visit.

On the outskirts of the Leeds district sits South Milford, home to the pub The Thack, or The Queen o' t' owd Thack as it officially calls itself. The country pub is located right on the village high street, and on entering, you could instantly tell it’s a popular place with local families, who were gathered for a drink and a meal.

The Thack is a cosy country pub a short drive from the buzz of Leeds.

Although the pub is a bit off the beaten track if you're coming from Leeds city centre, the quick drive is worth a more personal feel.

Outside, the pub has a large front garden with plenty of picnic benches. Although it looked great, the winter weather told us to head inside where the warm interior was cosy and casual.

A wood-panelled bar was the perfect centrepiece for a pub that felt vintage and welcoming. Here, my guest and I ordered our drinks from friendly, but busy, bar staff.

The pub offers a large range of drinks and draught beer.

The Thack offers a great range of select beers including craft beers, lagers, stouts, and IPAS such as Cruzcampo, Laine Fader and classics such as Guinness, along with non-alcoholic options and ciders on draught. They also have a large selection of wines with a separate wine menu, and a gin range that "evolves on a weekly basis", according to the pub.

My guest ordered a pink lemonade and rhubarb flavoured gin, which was perfectly enjoyed with tonic, ice, and lemon, while I enjoyed a pint of Neck Oil on tap.

While my visit only included drinks this time, I could not keep myself from looking at the food menu. The kitchen is open Thursday to Sunday, and serves a number of interesting items such as Hake in a curried mussel sauce and seafood linguine along with classic pub items and Sunday lunch.

I suspect the large beer garden is busy in the summer.

Overall, the Thack offers exactly what you would expect from a country pub, with a great selection of drinks and food at affordable prices, along with a more family-friendly atmosphere. If an evening break from the busy city life is what you're looking for, I cannot recommend a visit to the Thack more.

Factfile

Address: 101 High Street, South Milford LS25 5AQ

Telephone: 011 33 22 49 49

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 5pm-11pm; Thu-Sun, noon-11pm

Scores:

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10