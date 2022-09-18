A beautifully modern three bedroom townhouse is on the market for a guide price of £295,000.

Located on Magnolia Road, this property is part of a recently built development of houses that is located just off York Road, and is therefore ideally placed for all local schools, shops and and transport amenities to Leeds city centre.

Boasting a bold corner position within the development with real kerb appeal, the main accommodation is arranged over three floors and has versatile and modern living space ,with each room tastefully and neutrally decorated.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a guest toilet, a delightful lounge and a luxury fitted kitchen and diner.

At the first floor level, there are two good sized bedrooms and a luxury bathroom.

A fabulous master bedroom suite with a deluxe en-suite shower room occupies the entire second floor.

There is also an enclosed rear garden and a garage with off street parking.k

For more information about this property, go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

