From two bedroom penthouses to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are nine flats suitable for working couples or small families, listed on Purplebricks.
1. On the market for £150,000
This immaculately presented one bedroom apartment with wonderful views of the city centre is on sale for £150,000. The well presented accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway with video intercom, open plan living area and modern fitted kitchen, one double bedroom and a three piece shower suite. Located on North Street, Centenary House is a part new build, part refurbished Grade II Listed building which still retains many of its original, characterful features.
Photo: Purplebricks
2. On the market for £130,000
This one bedroom ground floor apartment is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Davies Avenue, yet moments away from Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Roundhay School and all the amenities of Oakwood Clock and Street Lane. This lovely home also benefits from views over the beautiful communal gardens and a garage en bloc.
Photo: Purplebricks
3. On the market for £190,000
This two bedroom apartment has a delightful open outlook over Leeds skyline and is located in a sought after city centre development. The flat has its own balcony perfect for sitting out and enjoying the views, as well as secure access to the Leeds and Liverpool canal. The property also comes with an on-site concierge and 24/7 security with many cameras.
Photo: Purplebricks
4. On the market for £230,000
This two bedroom apartment in the heart of Leeds city centre is located on the 10th floor of the prestigious development Whitehall Quay. The property briefly comprises of an entrance hallway with additional storage space, open plan lounge with balcony over looking the river, kitchen with integrated appliances, large double bedroom with built in wardrobes, a second double bedroom and a luxury house bathroom. Whitehall Quay is a secure intercom entry development and also comes with one secure underground car parking space.
Photo: Purplebricks