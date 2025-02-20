This three-bedroom ground-floor apartment beautifully combines stunning historic charm with modern elegance, featuring a mezzanine level that overlooks the open-plan living space.
Situated on Fawcett Lane in the Wortley area of Leeds, the apartment is just a short distance from Western Flatts Cliff Park. It is currently on the market with estate agent Hardisty & Co. for £200,000.
As you enter, you'll find a stunning communal entrance that leads into the flat. The hallway opens up to the spacious open-plan living and kitchen area, highlighted by a beautiful large bay window that allows plenty of natural light to fill the space.
An eye-catching spiral staircase takes you to the mezzanine level, which can serve as a bedroom or an extension of the reception room.
Back on the ground floor, there are two generous bedrooms accessible from the hallway, along with a luxurious shower room.
Outside, the property is part of a secure gated community, surrounded by private grounds, communal lawns, and allocated parking spots.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.