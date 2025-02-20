This three-bedroom ground-floor apartment beautifully combines stunning historic charm with modern elegance, featuring a mezzanine level that overlooks the open-plan living space.

Situated on Fawcett Lane in the Wortley area of Leeds, the apartment is just a short distance from Western Flatts Cliff Park. It is currently on the market with estate agent Hardisty & Co. for £200,000.

As you enter, you'll find a stunning communal entrance that leads into the flat. The hallway opens up to the spacious open-plan living and kitchen area, highlighted by a beautiful large bay window that allows plenty of natural light to fill the space.

An eye-catching spiral staircase takes you to the mezzanine level, which can serve as a bedroom or an extension of the reception room.

Back on the ground floor, there are two generous bedrooms accessible from the hallway, along with a luxurious shower room.

Outside, the property is part of a secure gated community, surrounded by private grounds, communal lawns, and allocated parking spots.