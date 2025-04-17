17 pictures showing this beautiful Leeds family home with exposed wooden beams throughout now for sale

This unique family home situated in the highly sought after village of Aberford, Leeds, has been listed on the market.

Located on Main Street South, this property is perfect for a family with young children due to its proximity to the local primary school. It is for sale with Manning Stainton for £480,000.

Step into a welcoming entrance hall with stairs rising to the first floor and access down to a converted cellar currently used as a home gym as well as a downstairs WC and a utility room.

To the right is a beautifully proportioned living room with a log burner, and to the left is a large contemporary kitchen/diner fitted with central island, and French doors leading to the garden.

The stairs from the hallway lead to a split-level landing that leads to the first of four bedrooms which features original beams and a vaulted ceiling with skylights. The central landing also boasts a vaulted ceiling.

From here, you can access two additional bedrooms, including the stunning master bedroom, which has its own en suite.

There is also a family bathroom with a bath with overhead shower, a WC, and two hand wash basins.

On the second floor is an additional bedroom with eaves storage.

Outside, cars are easily parked on the driveway to the side of the property. There is an EV charging point installed in the driveway. To the back is a private, low-maintenance garden with a patio and artificial lawn.

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

Church View, Main Street South, Aberford, Leeds LS25

