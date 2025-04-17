Located on Main Street South, this property is perfect for a family with young children due to its proximity to the local primary school. It is for sale with Manning Stainton for £480,000.

Step into a welcoming entrance hall with stairs rising to the first floor and access down to a converted cellar currently used as a home gym as well as a downstairs WC and a utility room.

To the right is a beautifully proportioned living room with a log burner, and to the left is a large contemporary kitchen/diner fitted with central island, and French doors leading to the garden.

The stairs from the hallway lead to a split-level landing that leads to the first of four bedrooms which features original beams and a vaulted ceiling with skylights. The central landing also boasts a vaulted ceiling.

From here, you can access two additional bedrooms, including the stunning master bedroom, which has its own en suite.

There is also a family bathroom with a bath with overhead shower, a WC, and two hand wash basins.

On the second floor is an additional bedroom with eaves storage.