This extended semi in LS15 offers spacious family living across three floors, a large rear garden and standout kerb appeal.

Families looking to upsize in East Leeds will want to take a closer look at this beautifully extended four-bedroom semi, listed by Purplebricks with a guide price between £390,000 and £400,000.

Set well back from Selby Road with an impressive frontage and a large, private garden to the rear, this home delivers generous living space across three floors – all within easy reach of schools, shops, Temple Newsam and The Springs complex.

Purplebricks is currently marketing this substantial semi-detached home in LS15, available to view with a 3D interactive tour online. See more here.

The landscaped garden is one of its best features | Purple Bricks

From the moment you step inside the entrance porch and spacious hallway, it’s clear this property has been thoughtfully extended and lovingly maintained. The ground floor boasts two reception rooms – including a bright lounge with feature fireplace and a cosy family room or TV lounge – as well as a modern kitchen/diner that opens into the garden. There's also a separate utility room and a convenient guest WC.

The first floor houses three well-proportioned bedrooms and a luxurious family shower room, while the entire top floor is devoted to a spacious double bedroom and second shower room – perfect for older children or guests.

Outside, the property really shines with a standout garden at the rear that’s ideal for kids, pets or summer entertaining. Meanwhile, the large driveway to the front provides off-street parking for several vehicles.

With generous kerb appeal, stylish interiors and flexible family space throughout, this is a superbly presented home in a sought-after location – ready for its next chapter.

