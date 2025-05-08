For sale in Leeds: Contemporary family home with open-plan living and farmland views

Entering the home through a composite front door, a central hallway welcomes you into the modern home. It flows through to a formal lounge to the front, a downstairs WC and the stunning living and dining kitchen with central island, twin skylights, pendant lighting and bi-folding doors leading out to the rear garden with views far beyond the property boundaries.

On the first floor, the master bedroom features a fully tiled en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. Additionally, there are two more double bedrooms, each with fitted storage, as well as a versatile single bedroom. All these rooms are served by a luxurious house bathroom that includes underfloor heating, dual hand wash basins, a walk-in shower, and an opulent freestanding bathtub.

Outside, the property is approached via a large driveway to the front, accompanied by a front garden with lawn and pebbled areas bordered by flowerbeds and hedging.