The end-terrace in the heart of Horsforth is currently on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £550,000 and has been thoughtfully extended and updated by its current owners to create a perfect family home.

Enter the four-storey property into a hall leading to an open lounge and a handy home office ideal for home workers.

On the lower ground floor is a modern open dining and family room with a kitchen designed by Neptune. It boasts high-spec appliances from brands such as NEFF And Rangemaster. Behind the kitchen is a handy utility area.

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms and a fully tiled house bathroom. The impressive principal bedroom can be found on the second floor and features exposed beams and a stone feature wall.