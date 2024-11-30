The end-terrace in the heart of Horsforth is currently on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £550,000 and has been thoughtfully extended and updated by its current owners to create a perfect family home.
Enter the four-storey property into a hall leading to an open lounge and a handy home office ideal for home workers.
On the lower ground floor is a modern open dining and family room with a kitchen designed by Neptune. It boasts high-spec appliances from brands such as NEFF And Rangemaster. Behind the kitchen is a handy utility area.
On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms and a fully tiled house bathroom. The impressive principal bedroom can be found on the second floor and features exposed beams and a stone feature wall.
Outside, the home boasts a private terrace that extends onto a well-maintained garden enjoying lots of sunshine with its southeast aspect.
