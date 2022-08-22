Leeds cricket club gifted with fantastic renovation thanks to luxury property developer
A retirement village provider has taken on the task of renovating Scarcroft Cricket Club.
Audley Group, the UK’s leading luxury retirement village provider, is using its construction expertise to fund a new community project: the renovation of Scarcroft Cricket Club.
Audley has offered to renovate its pavilion and pitch for members and community to enjoy, after the pavilion was found to be in a state of disrepair with a leaky roof, and surrounding paths in a dangerous condition.
Nick Sanderson, CEO of Audley Group, said: "We know that the Scarcroft Cricket Club has been the heartbeat of the local community for many years, and as newcomers to that community we wanted to give back and support the preservation of the cricket club pitch and pavilion.
Like many community sports clubs up and down the country, financial constraints have made it difficult for the cricket club to maintain regular upkeep and we hope that the support we can offer will ease this burden.”
Nestled within the grounds of Audley Scarcroft Park, Scarcroft Cricket Club has been an integral part of the surrounding area since 1933.
As part of Audley’s CSR strategy to work closely with local communities around its village locations, it has brought in local contractors 5Rise and its construction partner Graham construction to completely revitalise the club.
Works to improve the site will include roof, guttering and front veranda repairs, external decoration and creation of an entry ramp and equipment store.
The cricket club will open its newly renovated doors this August, and locals can sign up to join the club for free on their website www.scarcroftcc.play-cricket.com/.
Simon Johnson, president of Scarcroft Cricket Club, commented: “We can’t praise Audley’s support enough. From the initial consultation stage, they’ve embraced our club to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum as well as funding the renovation of the pavilion, plus sponsorship of new covers and match balls. It’s really important to us that we maintain a strong relationship with Audley, as well as the Scarcroft Village Council, to guarantee the future of our thriving club, and we look forward to welcoming their guests to our club in the summers ahead.”