Audley Group, the UK’s leading luxury retirement village provider, is using its construction expertise to fund a new community project: the renovation of Scarcroft Cricket Club.

Audley has offered to renovate its pavilion and pitch for members and community to enjoy, after the pavilion was found to be in a state of disrepair with a leaky roof, and surrounding paths in a dangerous condition.

Nick Sanderson, CEO of Audley Group, said: "We know that the Scarcroft Cricket Club has been the heartbeat of the local community for many years, and as newcomers to that community we wanted to give back and support the preservation of the cricket club pitch and pavilion.

Nick Sanderson (is on the left) and is the CEO of Audley Group.

Like many community sports clubs up and down the country, financial constraints have made it difficult for the cricket club to maintain regular upkeep and we hope that the support we can offer will ease this burden.”

Nestled within the grounds of Audley Scarcroft Park, Scarcroft Cricket Club has been an integral part of the surrounding area since 1933.

As part of Audley’s CSR strategy to work closely with local communities around its village locations, it has brought in local contractors 5Rise and its construction partner Graham construction to completely revitalise the club.

Works to improve the site will include roof, guttering and front veranda repairs, external decoration and creation of an entry ramp and equipment store.

The cricket club will open its newly renovated doors this August, and locals can sign up to join the club for free on their website www.scarcroftcc.play-cricket.com/.