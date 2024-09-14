Pudsey: Former Leeds Council children’s centre with ‘potential’ could fetch £350,000 at auction

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
The sale of a former council children’s centre could fetch more than £350,000 after it was put up for auction.

The vacant South Pudsey Community Centre could be redeveloped after buyers were invited to bid for the site.

A sale by Pugh Auctions is open to bids until October 16 for the building and its surrounding land on Lumby Lane.

The singe-storey site has a guide price of £350,000-plus on the auctioneer’s website.

South Pudsey Community Centre, in Leeds. Picture: Google.placeholder image
South Pudsey Community Centre, in Leeds. Picture: Google. | Google

It said: “A potential redevelopment plot located in a residential area of Pudsey, comprising a former community centre situated on a site of approximately 1.38 acres.

“We believe the site has potential for other uses or possibly redevelopment.”

A Leeds City Council report said the property had been vacant since a children and families team vacated to work remotely around March 2020.

It said: “The property is surplus to council requirements and no operational reason has been identified to justify its retention.

“There is a risk that the property may not sell. However, this is unlikely given recent auction results which demonstrate strong interest in similar properties of this type and value.”

The price would reflect the condition of the building and costs of refurbishment for the buyer.

The report added: “In the unlikely event of a purchaser not being secured at auction the reserve can be reviewed and the property re-auctioned, or alternative methods of sale considered.”

