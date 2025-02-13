Last trio of homes for sale at popular Leeds development

The final three properties are now on sale at Redrow’s Thorpe Park development.

The three and four-bedroom homes at The Avenue represent the final phase of the development, located in an up and coming part of East Leeds.

The Collingham and The Colton are bespoke properties. These designs feature streamlined elevations, combining white render and large grey windows, which flood the properties with light.

The Collingham boasts an open plan kitchen and dining area, a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices start from £432,000.

A representative image of the Amberley

One home also remains from Redrow’s well known arts and crafts style Heritage Collection – The Amberley, which has a double-fronted design, a porched entrance and central hallway. To the left is a kitchen and dining room and to the right a lounge. A cloakroom and utility complete the downstairs accommodation, while upstairs there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms – the main bedroom has its own en-suite. Prices start from £417,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Thorpe Park has been a very popular development. One of the main things that has attracted home buyers is the convenience of its location; close to The Springs, with easy access to Leeds city centre and motorway connections, including junction 46 of the M1.

“Another aspect that customers like is the green, open spaces that the homes are built around. The landscaped areas, including the 30-acre central park, give homes lots of breathing space.”

The wider Thorpe Park development boasts a business park, shopping, and leisure facilities – including a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema.

To find out more visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-avenue-at-thorpe-park-leeds-162654 or call 0113 5375931.