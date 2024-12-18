Last chance to purchase at popular Leeds development

It's the final chance for buyers to purchase a home at Redrow’s New Farnley development.

Once complete Whitehall Grange, located off Whitehall Road will feature 114 homes from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Whitehall Grange has proven to be a very popular development. Its location is a real hit with buyers as it offers residents the ‘best of both worlds’; being close to the city centre and having green space and woodland on the doorstep.”

Just three property types now remain at Whitehall Grange; the three-bedroom Warwick and Oxford Lifestyle and the four-bedroom Cambridge.

Whitehall Grange

The Oxford Lifestyle is one of the homebuilder’s most luxurious ‘Lifestyle’ properties. Built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property, instead, the Lifestyle properties have three larger bedrooms, each with their own en-suite. It boasts an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor comprises three double bedrooms and three en-suites. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £470,000.

“For buyers who may miss out on the final homes at Whitehall Grange, Redrow is continuing to invest in the area with further developments in Leeds and Wakefield on sale and a new development of over 200 energy efficient homes in Huddersfield at Meadow Vale,” added Steve.

“Situated just five miles outside Leeds along the A58, our Meadow Vale development will be an ideal choice for anyone wanting to be close the city centre with open space on their doorstep.”

Each of the 222 private sale homes at Meadow Vale will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, and will be gas-free, with heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps. All will be from Redrow’s hugely popular Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

The first homes, set to be released in January 2025, will include a selection of three and four-bedroom homes including the Warwick, Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Marlow.

To find out more about Whitehall Grange call the sales team on 0113 537 3604 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/whitehall-grange-leeds-162762