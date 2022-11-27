The proposals for 42 The Headrow, the former Direct Line HQ building, include self-contained, sustainable studio apartments with shared space for residents to socialise.

Developers Watkin Jones Group have submitted the plans to Leeds City Council, which they hope will “make it easier for people to find a place to rent, as well as revitalise a key part of the city centre”.

The 230 self-contained studio apartments have their own living, cooking and en-suite facilities and the building will be designed with shared space for residents to meet and relax in. The will repurpose the existing building, maintaining its striking façade, with new carbon reduction technology that tackles the climate emergency, reduces energy bills and achieves BREEAM Excellent status for energy efficiency.

An artist's impression of the proposed development on 42 The Headrow in Leeds city centre

Emer Green, senior planner at Watkin Jones Group, said: “We received positive and constructive feedback on our proposals when we met with the public and local stakeholders in the summer. Co-living is a successful concept in a growing number of major UK cities but is new to Leeds and we are grateful to everyone that took part in the consultation and welcome the comments made.

“As a result of the feedback we received, a number of positive changes have been made to our plans, including an increase in space for residents to use, a covered atrium area to allow year-round relaxation, an on-site gym and an increase in studio sizes.

“We recognise the importance of getting this right, as a new element of the housing mix, and in respecting the prominence of the building and its siting on the Headrow. We are pleased to have submitted our proposals which we believe will meet the needs of an increasing number of people left behind by the traditional housing and rental markets.”

The building would have professional management with on-site staff providing a concierge service. Landscaped roof terraces will provide views of the Leeds skyline and there are plans to hold communal activities within the site.

