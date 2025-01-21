The historic three-bedroom semi-detached home retains many of its original features such as beamed ceilings, exposed stone walls and a feature fireplace.

It is located on High Street in Kippax, east Leeds, and is on the market with estate agent Mike Dobson for £230,000.

The home comprises an entrance door leading into the large open-plan kitchen, dining and living room with a beautiful exposed stone feature fireplace.

The kitchen has a range of contemporary base and wall units as well as a central island with a breakfast bar and a range of appliances, while the cosy lounge to the rear has French doors leading onto the garden and stairs to the first floor.

On this floor, the landing leads to three bedrooms, with the main bedroom having a range of full-height wardrobes, and the house bathroom with a panelled bath with shower over.

Outside, the property benefits from an allocated parking space, gate and brick-paved pathway leading to the gated courtyard garden which features a paved seating area and a lawned garden with a flower bed.