The gates to Kings Park in Drighlington opened just over 12 months ago – and developers say homes are being reserved almost as soon as they are released.

Kings Park, and the adjoining Kings Mews, are located halfway between Leeds and Bradford, falling under the Leeds City Council area.

The development was built by Miller Homes, which has other estates in Bramhope, Wakefield, Doncaster and York.

This four-bedroom Cedarwood home in Kings Park, Drighlington, is about to go on the market

Kings Park is made up of three and four bedroom family homes.

Currently just one home, a four-bedroom Maplewood, priced at £377,995 is on the market.

The lounge has a striking bay window and to the rear of the property there is a kitchen, dining and family room with twin windows, French doors and separate laundry room.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts an ensuite and a walk-through dressing area, and there are three further bedrooms which share the house bathroom.

The lounge in the new Cedarwood home

Another property, a four-bedroom Cedarwood, is set to be released soon – and can be reserved online before they go to market.

The sales director at Miller Homes, Debbie Whittingham, said: “Kings Park, and historically Kings Mews, which is adjacent, has been a very popular development since work began there.

"With a variety of homes being built and plenty of open space and views over the valley, buyers benefit from a wide range of choice whether they are wanting to buy their first home, downsize to a more manageable size property or upgrade to an executive family home.

“And, with over 600 people who have expressed an interest, registered with us on our live database, demand shows few signs of decreasing.

Miller Homes say properties like this Cedarwood house are being snapped up as soon as they are released

“Drighlington is a wonderful place to call home, and this is reflected in the demand.

"Its local community and facilities, along with its super location for commuting, only adds to its appeal.”

Miller Homes has just opened a new show home in the development for interested buyers to get a feel for the properties before they go on the market.

The housebuilder’s chief executive officer welcomed the Government’s permanent cuts to stamp duty, announced in the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.

The “nil rate” stamp duty band will be doubled from £125,000 to £250,000.

First-time buyers will pay no stamp duty up to £425,000 and will be able to access the relief when they buy a property costing less than £625,000 rather than the previous £500,000.

The measures will reduce stamp duty bills for all movers by up to £2,500, with first-time buyers able to access up to £8,750 in relief.

Miller Homes chief executive officer Stewart Lynes said: “We welcome the Chancellor’s changes to stamp duty announced on Friday, the increase in threshold in particular for first-time buyers to £425,000 is significant and I’m sure will benefit many individuals across England looking to get onto the property ladder.