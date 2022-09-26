Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his mini-budget last week, which included doubling the “nil rate” stamp duty band from £125,000 to £250,000.
The cuts could encourage more people on or up the property ladder, first-time buyers able to access up to £8,750 in relief.
We’ve rounded up 10 homes in Leeds that are on the market now for less than £150,000, perfect for first-time buyers.
1. Leeds homes for under £150k
The following Leeds homes are on the market for less than £150,000
Photo: Purplebricks
2. £110,000
This two-bedroom apartment is located in a gated development in Armley. It has a stylish design and a spacious open plan living, kitchen and dining room. The property is light and airy with high ceilings and large windows. It's on the market for £110,000.
Photo: Purplebricks
3. £110,000
This two-bedroom terraced house is located in Vinery Mount, close to York Road and the Leeds Irish Centre. It is well presented, with a spacious lounge, good-sized kitchen, two double bedrooms, family bathroom and a large basement. The house is a quick bus ride away from the city centre and is on the market for offers in the region of £110,000.
Photo: Purplebricks
4. £110,000
This two-bedroom terraced house is located in Aviary Row, Armley, close to Armley Park. It has a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and house bathroom, as well as a small garden to the front. It's on the market for £110,000.
Photo: Purplebricks