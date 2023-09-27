These photos provide a first view inside the new townhouse development in the heart of Holbeck Urban Village.

LS11 development The Ironworks was completed this summer, with 68 new homes created, including 51 apartments, two penthouses and 15 townhouses designed for owner-occupiers.

Now, more than a hundred people have moved into the new development, with only townhouses still remaining for purchase.

Upon opening the first show homes in May 2023, Honor Massarella, development director at developers igloo, said: “We are thrilled to open the door to the show home, which has been designed to accommodate to a diverse range of customer needs. The integration of high ceilings, expansive windows and intelligently crafted spaces mean that these homes can be adapted as our customers’ lifestyles change.”

She added: "Around one hundred people are now living at The Ironworks and enjoying all the benefits of living in the heart of the city, yet in a tranquil setting and one of Leeds’ most beautiful heritage locations. The Ironworks is fast becoming a buzzing little corner of Holbeck Urban Village and presents an opportunity to be part of a new and growing community.”

Here is a first look inside show homes at one of Leeds latest development built specifically for homeowners.

