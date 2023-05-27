The Ironworks: Look inside new townhouses at ‘buzzing’ development in corner of Leeds city centre

The Ironworks, located in the heart of Holbeck Urban Village, is now open for prospective townhouse buyers to experience.

Of the 68 homes created, only a few townhouses remain available for sale. All of the apartments and penthouses have been sold off-plan, underlining the strong demand for city centre homeownership in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development features a collection of 51 apartments, two penthouses and 15 townhouses designed for owner-occupiers, offering a rare opportunity to own a property with strong design credentials, having won the Housing Design Awards 2019. The visually striking and thoughtfully conceived, energy-efficient apartments and townhouses are arranged within a mill-style building, with ‘chimneys’ containing lift shafts and stair cores - a nod to the surrounding former mills and foundries.

A living room.

Honor Massarella, development director at developers igloo, said: “We are thrilled to open the door to the show home, which has been designed to accommodate to a diverse range of customer needs. The integration of high ceilings, expansive windows and intelligently crafted spaces mean that these homes can be adapted as our customers’ lifestyles change.

She added: "Around one hundred people are now living at The Ironworks and enjoying all the benefits of living in the heart of the city, yet in a tranquil setting and one of Leeds’ most beautiful heritage locations. The Ironworks is fast becoming a buzzing little corner of Holbeck Urban Village and presents an opportunity to be part of a new and growing community.”

The Ironworks is proving popular with first time buyers, second-steppers and downsizers with access to outdoor spaces becoming increasingly important as hybrid working becomes the norm. Each of the remaining energy-efficient two/ three-bed homes feature its own outside area with flexible interior spaces that could be used in a range of different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A historically significant area of the city, originally home to the mills that powered Leeds’ Industrial Revolution, Holbeck Urban Village is now home to independent restaurants, pubs and cafes, next to the Leeds Liverpool Canal and River Aire.

Inside a master bedroom.

Anyone interested in learning more about The Ironworks or to schedule a visit to the show home should visit: https://www.ironworksleeds.co.uk/ .