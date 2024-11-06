A look inside Cherry Tree Cottage: A family home bursting with charm and character in a vibrant Leeds village

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Nestled in the heart of the popular village of Burley-in-Wharfedale, Cherry Tree Cottage is a charming, stone-built four-bedroom detached home offering picturesque views of the Wharfe Valley.

Situated on Main Street, the property is within walking distance of local amenities and the village train station, providing easy connections to surrounding areas.

The home welcomes you with a solid timber door front door which leads into a hallway with tiled flooring. From here, pine doors open into a bright lounge with a large window and the dining kitchen with a log-burning stove and sliding doors leading onto the rear garden.

The hall also leads down to the converted lower ground floor, where a double bedroom with its own entrance and en suite can be found.

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms with sweeping views across the valley and a luxurious, five-piece bathroom featuring a clawfoot bath, a separate rainfall shower, and elegant metro tiles.

Another double bedroom can be found on the second floor.

Outside, the property is well set back from the road with a level lawn and a gravelled seating area behind a stone wall with a wrought iron gate.

The rear garden features a spacious patio, an ideal spot to host family and friends. There is also a lawn bordered with raspberry bushes, trees and hedges providing privacy.

Cherry Tree Cottage is currently on the market with estate agent Harrison Robinson for £504,500. The home also comes with approved planning permission to develop the second floor further.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

2. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

5. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

6. Cherry Tree Cottage, Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyPlanning permissionlawn
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice