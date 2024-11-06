The home welcomes you with a solid timber door front door which leads into a hallway with tiled flooring. From here, pine doors open into a bright lounge with a large window and the dining kitchen with a log-burning stove and sliding doors leading onto the rear garden.

The hall also leads down to the converted lower ground floor, where a double bedroom with its own entrance and en suite can be found.

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms with sweeping views across the valley and a luxurious, five-piece bathroom featuring a clawfoot bath, a separate rainfall shower, and elegant metro tiles.

Another double bedroom can be found on the second floor.

Outside, the property is well set back from the road with a level lawn and a gravelled seating area behind a stone wall with a wrought iron gate.

The rear garden features a spacious patio, an ideal spot to host family and friends. There is also a lawn bordered with raspberry bushes, trees and hedges providing privacy.

Cherry Tree Cottage is currently on the market with estate agent Harrison Robinson for £504,500. The home also comes with approved planning permission to develop the second floor further.

