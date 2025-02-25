Located on Back Green in the Churwell area of Leeds, this five-bedroom detached home is listed with estate agents Purple Bricks for offers over £850,000.

Inside, the property expertly combines traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury, captivating visitors with its grandeur from the moment they enter.

The magnificent hallway, restored to its former glory, boasts original oak doors and panelling. It leads into the grand reception room, which features original oak beams and two stained glass windows dating back to 1907.

There is also a contemporary open kitchen with a striking kitchen island, a formal dining area, and a spacious living area that can accommodate at least three sofas, with access to the rear garden.

Throughout the home, the breathtaking high ceilings are particularly impressive in the master suite, which includes an original fireplace, a dressing area, an en suite bathroom, and Bluetooth speakers embedded in the ceiling.