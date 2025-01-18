A look inside this extended £650k Headingley home with south-west facing garden overlooking woodland in Leeds

This charming extended 1930s home in Leeds has been carefully maintained and refurbished by its current owners for almost 25 years.

Located on St. Chads Rise in Headingley, north-west Leeds, this five-bedroom home has been put up for sale for the first time since just after the turn of the millennium. It is on the market with estate agent Linley & Simpson with a guide price of £650,000.

In recent years, the ground floor has been extensively remodelled and extended by its current owners, featuring a welcoming hallway that leads to a lovely lounge equipped with a bay window and a log burner.

The impressive open-plan kitchen and living room serve as the heart of the home, boasting bi-folding doors that span the full length of the southwest-facing wall, stylish wooden flooring, and underfloor heating.

The high-spec kitchen includes a full range of wall and base units with handleless fronts, complementary work surfaces, a central island, and integrated appliances such as a Quooker tap, fridge-freezer, and oven/microwave. Additionally, there is a handy utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor, a landing gives access to two large double bedrooms and a versatile single bedroom, and a bathroom featuring a panelled bath. The top floor includes two more double bedrooms, both of which have eaves storage, and a shower room.

Outside, the property offers an open garden with a mix of shrubs, hedges, and a lawn in the front, accompanied by a long driveway leading to a detached garage. The enclosed rear garden features a paved patio accessible from the living area, complemented by a lawn surrounded by established shrubs, hedges, and mature trees that border the lovely woodland at the end of the garden.

