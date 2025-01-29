Step inside the beautiful modern residence on Craiglands Gardens in the popular town of Ilkley, and be greeted by a spacious reception hall that gives access to a full-width garden room/guest bedroom with en suite and bi-folding doors opening onto the beautiful south-facing rear garden.

There is also a guest cloakroom on this floor along with stairs leading to the first floor where the open-plan living room with French doors opening to a Juliet balcony is located.

The space seamlessly leads to the modern kitchen with a range of contemporary Siemens appliances.

On the second floor, two double and one single bedroom can be found, with one of the double rooms benefitting from an en suite. The house bathroom is also located on this floor.

The master bedroom occupies the third floor. This luxurious room features a free-standing bathtub and a discretely positioned WC along with French doors leading to a private balcony with far-reaching views across Craiglands Gardens and Wharfedale.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley with a guide price of £739,950.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇