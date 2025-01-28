Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renowned fine dining restaurant near Leeds has been counted among the 100 best restaurants in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Box Tree, in Ilkley, opened in the 1960s and built its reputation over the decades, picking up two Michelin stars along the way.

The Box Tree in Ilkley has been named among the top 100 restaurants in the UK by SquareMeal. | James Hardisty

In the latest accolade for the Church Street venue, the restaurant has been ranked number 89 in the UK by food guide SquareMeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ranking is a fantastic achievement and reflects the unwavering dedication of our team,” said general manager Chris Stapleton.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our guests and the community for their continued support.”

Brayden Davies, head chef at The Box Tree, also expressed his excitement. He said: “It’s an honour to be named among the UK’s top restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition inspires us to continue innovating, showcasing Yorkshire’s exceptional produce and creating memorable dining experiences.”

The Box Tree is housed in one of the oldest buildings in Ilkley. Originally a Yorkshire stone farmhouse dating from 1720, it was home to a generation of gentleman farmers from Denton. It was previously an antique shop and a tearoom, before becoming a fine dining restaurant.

It regularly features in some of the country’s top food guides and has previously been led by renowned chefs Michael Truelove, Edward Denny and Marco Pierre White.

Last year, head chef Brayden Davies took over the kitchen and brought a fresh, contemporary vision to The Box Tree. Originally from Australia, he honed his skills at several Michelin-starred establishments including The Raby Hunt, Northcote Manor, The Angel at Hetton and, most recently, Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.

Brayden’s culinary approach blends his Australian roots with a commitment to local, foraged ingredients, reflecting Yorkshire’s produce. He described his cooking as “refined yet modern”.