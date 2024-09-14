A tour inside an 'extensively extended' home close to highly regarded schools in one of Leeds most popular areas

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Sep 2024

This stylish family home has been “extensively extended” and is located close to one of Leeds’ most popular parks and is sure to appeal to buyers of all ages.

The fantastic five-bedroom detached property is located on Gledhow Avenue in Roundhay, north Leeds, and is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £890,000.

Inside is a ground floor entrance hall with guest WC and stairs to the first floor. The hallway leads into into a spacious dual aspect living room with log burner.

The large dining and family room has underfloor heading and leads into a stunning kitchen diner with large sliding glass doors, polished concrete flooring and stylish fitted units and appliances.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with a screened dressing area and a lovely en suite bathroom, a study with feature balcony, and two further double bedroom as well as the house bathroom.

On the top floor are two further double bedrooms, both with en suite shower rooms.

Outside is a gravelled drive providing off street parking to the front. To the rear is a private enclosed garden with a large lawn.

The home is just a short walk from Roundhay Park, with popular schools such as Gledhow Primary and Roundhay High School nearby, making it ideal for families with children of all ages.

