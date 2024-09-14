Inside is a ground floor entrance hall with guest WC and stairs to the first floor. The hallway leads into into a spacious dual aspect living room with log burner.

The large dining and family room has underfloor heading and leads into a stunning kitchen diner with large sliding glass doors, polished concrete flooring and stylish fitted units and appliances.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with a screened dressing area and a lovely en suite bathroom, a study with feature balcony, and two further double bedroom as well as the house bathroom.

On the top floor are two further double bedrooms, both with en suite shower rooms.

Outside is a gravelled drive providing off street parking to the front. To the rear is a private enclosed garden with a large lawn.