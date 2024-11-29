Inside, the spacious property boasts a traditional kitchen with integrated appliances. It opens up to a dining area and a lovely sunroom with gorgeous garden views.

A large lounge with far-reaching views and a charming feature fireplace with a log burner, a formal dining room that can be used as a third bedroom and a shower room complete the ground floor.

The first floor can be reached via stairs in the open hallway. Up here are two generously sized bedrooms - one of which has its own en suite - with lots of storage.

Outside, the residence is surrounded by established gardens to the front and rear, a single garage with solar panels that both powers the property and contributes to the national power grid and a tandem driveway with a carport.