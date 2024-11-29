Enjoying beautiful countryside views, the three-bedroom home is located on Greenfield Avenue in the town of Guiseley, just a stone's throw from Leeds, and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £550,000.
Inside, the spacious property boasts a traditional kitchen with integrated appliances. It opens up to a dining area and a lovely sunroom with gorgeous garden views.
A large lounge with far-reaching views and a charming feature fireplace with a log burner, a formal dining room that can be used as a third bedroom and a shower room complete the ground floor.
The first floor can be reached via stairs in the open hallway. Up here are two generously sized bedrooms - one of which has its own en suite - with lots of storage.
Outside, the residence is surrounded by established gardens to the front and rear, a single garage with solar panels that both powers the property and contributes to the national power grid and a tandem driveway with a carport.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.