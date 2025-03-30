Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has put to market this gorgeous residence on Queens Drive in Ilkley with a guide price of £999,990.

The property has undergone extensive modernisation by its current owners and comprises an entrance porch leading to a bright hallway with a guest WC, a sitting room and a remarkable living/dining kitchen with a central island and bi-folding doors onto the garden as well as access to a utility room.

Up the stairs, the landing leads to a generous master bedroom with en suite and three additional generous bedrooms served by a house bathroom with a luxurious bathtub.