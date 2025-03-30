Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has put to market this gorgeous residence on Queens Drive in Ilkley with a guide price of £999,990.
The property has undergone extensive modernisation by its current owners and comprises an entrance porch leading to a bright hallway with a guest WC, a sitting room and a remarkable living/dining kitchen with a central island and bi-folding doors onto the garden as well as access to a utility room.
Up the stairs, the landing leads to a generous master bedroom with en suite and three additional generous bedrooms served by a house bathroom with a luxurious bathtub.
Outside, a driveway to the front offers ample off-street parking and leads to a garage. The extraordinary rear garden enjoys a southernly aspect and features a generous seating area and lots of space for entertaining and for children to enjoy.
Ilkley was recently named the best place to live in the north and northeast of England by The Sunday Times. The spa town has excellent transport links into Leeds and Bradford and offers a bustling high street and is surrounded by the beautiful Ilkley Moors.
