17 pictures inside this substantial Ilkley home with scope to create a granny annexe for sale near Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Estate agent Tranmer White has listed for sale a spacious end-terrace home located in a town offering excellent transport links to Leeds.

Situated on Eaton Road in Ilkley, this substantial property features five to six bedrooms and presents a great opportunity to create a granny annexe or additional living space if desired. It is on the market for £835,000.

Upon entering, you will find an inviting entrance hall adorned with a dado rail and oak flooring, setting a welcoming tone throughout the home. The entrance leads to a large sitting room, complete with a bay window and a fireplace.

There is also a stylish dining kitchen featuring Silestone quartz worktops along with an array of modern appliances and cabinetry. The dining area showcases a charming fireplace with a marble hearth, fitted bookcases, ornate coving, and a ceiling rose.

On the first floor, the landing provides access to two generous double bedrooms, a bathroom equipped with Amtico flooring and a roll-top bath, a separate shower room, and a smaller bedroom that is ideally suited for use as a study or nursery.

The second floor features two additional double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all of which are served by a well-presented shower room.

On the lower ground floor, you will find two versatile rooms and a utility room, which can be converted into additional living space or used for extra storage.

Outside, a spacious garden awaits, complete with both paved and gravelled areas, mature shrubs and trees, and a pond.

