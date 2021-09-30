Huge demand for homes in Horsforth sees property viewings booked in within minutes of being listed

There is a huge demand for properties in Horsforth. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Local estate agent HOP opened up a new branch office in New Road Side in early May.

In that short time the team have been very busy, with every Horsforth home they have put on the market selling for more than the asking price.

They have also seen a huge demand for viewings, with one recent listing taking eight bookings in just over five minutes.

Luke Gidney (left) the owner of HOP, with Richard Hare, who leads HOP’s sales team in Horsforth. Photo: Gary Longbottom

It comes after the west Leeds suburb was named as one of the most desirable place to purchase a home in the UK by property website Rightmove. It was the only Yorkshire suburb to make the list.

Rich Hare, who leads HOP’s sales team in Horsforth, said: “This year Horsforth was named as the UK’s fifth most sought-after area for homebuyers and the town was praised as a ‘city suburb with a proper country feel’ in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2021 guide.

"All this has created a real buzz throughout both the property market and the town.

“Since we opened the doors of our new office in May, every home in Horsforth that we have sold has gone for more than the asking price and generated multiple offers.

"For one recent listing, we booked eight viewings within six minutes of launching it, which reinforces the level of demand that we’re currently experiencing. "

Prices in the town have soared by an average of 11 per cent in the last six months according to Rightmove.

Data from the property search giant reveals that asking prices have risen by 9 per cent, to an average of £308,461 in LS18 4, which incorporates the southern side of Horsforth, roughly between the River Aire, Town Street and Broadgate Lane.

In LS18 5, which stretches from Town Street and Broadgate Lane up towards Bramhope, prices are up by 13 per cent to an average of £371,923.

As a result, Horsforth has significantly outperformed the national market, which has seen an average increase of 6.7 per cent in the past six months.

Recent data also shows a big increase in new properties being listed over the last 12 months in Horsforth, with a 39 per cent increase in LS18 4, and 46 per cent more in LS18 5.

However, Mr Hare said that there is still not enough homes on the market to meet the demand, leading to people adopting a 'sell before you buy' approach.

Mr Hare said: "Despite data revealing a significant increase in the number of homes being listed, there is still a huge imbalance between demand and supply in Horsforth and the market is fierce."

He added: "As a result, many people are finding that a ‘sell before you buy’ strategy, offers the best chance of securing a home in this fast-moving market, where sellers line up a buyer, subject to contract, before entering the race to secure their own purchase.

"This puts them in a strong position to buy suitable properties as soon as they come to market.

"Many are also choosing to complete their sale and rent until they find their dream home.”

Since opening, HOP, which also has branches in the city centre and Pudsey, has been offering sellers in Horsforth the opportunity to try its estate agency services free of charge.

The launch offer will end shortly, with only a few spaces remaining for those wanting to sell for free in LS18.

Mr Hare: “This year, there certainly hasn’t been the usual summer slowdown in market activity, so any potential buyers who want to move before Christmas, who would usually wait until autumn before starting the process, need to act now.