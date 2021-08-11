The property sits in St James Terrace in Horsforth, one of the most sought after places to buy a home in the country.

The main property boasts four bedrooms, each finished to a high a standard, as well as an open plan kitchen diner, bay fronted lounge & utility porch to rear.

A surprise addition comes in the converted cellar, which has been transformed into a self-contained living space, perfect for a rental income.

The annexed cellar is access with a private doorway making it ideal for family to use or as a possible revenue stream.

It is on the market for £375,000 with Hardisty. Take a look inside...

The living room lounge area is a stunning space filled with natural light provided by the bay window. It has an Inglenook style fireplace with its cast iron burner being the focal point of the room, and also has alcoves with fitted shelving.

Also on the ground floor is the open plan kitchen diner. The stylish fitted kitchen has, base and drawer units with luxurious grante work-surface over, an inset Belfast sink and mixer tap, integrated electric oven, five point gas hob, dishwasher and space for fridge/freezer. Period style central heating radiator. Also on this floor is a practical utility room.

On the first floor are two good sized bedrooms. The first one has high ceilings which add to the feeling of space and also benefits from walk-in storage.

The second bedroom is also a good size, with Hardisty recommending that it could be an ideal nursery or work from home office.