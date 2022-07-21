In a recent report by the Home Builders’ Federation, Greener, Cheaper, Cleaner, it was found that owners of new build homes and flats will save an average of £435 a year on their energy bills, rising to £555 for new build homes alone.

Furthermore, in addition to significant cost savings on rocketing energy bills, an average new build home emits nearly three tonnes less of carbon each year when compared to a similar older property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of new build homes and flats will save an average of £435 a year on their energy bills.

“As energy bills are expected to rise again in the autumn, buying a new home becomes an even more attractive proposition when the energy and environmental impact is realised,” said Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director at Miller Homes in Yorkshire.

“Lots of things add up to help new build homes be more energy efficient such as the way they are constructed and the materials used, right down to the water and energy efficient appliances and fittings that we use.”

The report also stated that in the year to September 2021, 85% of new build properties received an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating for energy efficiency, while just 3% of existing properties reached the same standard.

An EPC gives a property an energy efficiency rating that is valid for ten years, giving the home a letter between A and G; A being the best energy efficiency rating, G being the worst.

The four-bedroom Mitford has a calm and restful scheme that is light and airy.

The better the rating, the lower the cost of running the property in total.

“We are finding that an ever-increasing number of buyers are taking into consideration all elements of their new home and want to know that it is energy efficient from both a cost and an environmental point of view,” Debbie went on to say.

“As housebuilders, it is our responsibility to make our homes as energy efficient as possible in every way and our dedicated teams ensure that we achieve this in every way possible.”

Whilst each development is individual, Miller Homes continues to push the boundaries of standard building regulations and, where viable, is committed to including solar panels on properties.

A separate living room gives a great place to watch TV, or read, whilst the extensive dining kitchen gives a family space for work, study, playing and dining.

On top of these pledges, plans are being formulated to add electric vehicle chargers to every property at every new development going forward, all to contribute towards a lower emission of carbon into the environment.

A duo of show homes created by Miller Homes at a new development space in Bramhope show visitors these climate aims in action, all whilst maintaining aesthetically pleasing decor.

The homes, a four-bedroom Mitford and a five-bedroom Jura style of house, have been unveiled at Spring Wood Park; a limited edition development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes of three, four and five bedroom homes.

“The show homes sit together beautifully, yet both have different schemes and colour palettes,” explained Debbie.

Textured cushions, rugs and layered fabrics bring a sense of tranquillity and peacefulness throughout the house.

“Both offer home environments that have places to relax, work, or study, and to enjoy family time together.”

The four-bedroom Mitford has a calm and restful scheme that is light and airy with white, grey, cream and soft linen colours complimenting the blonde wood furniture perfectly.

Textured cushions, rugs and layered fabrics bring a sense of tranquillity and peacefulness throughout the house.

A separate living room gives a great place to watch TV, or read, whilst the extensive dining kitchen gives a family space for work, study, playing and dining.

The master suite is a haven of relaxation with subtle navy accents, whilst a twin room offers a striking digital wallpaper that is truly eye-catching.

A further bedroom emulates popular hobbies and trends including yoga, houseplants and mindfulness for the ultimate retreat.

With prices ranging from £236,995 for a three bedroom to £819,995 for a five-bedroom executive style home, there is a property to fit the needs of all families.

By contrast, the five-bedroom Jura exudes a real ‘wow’ factor with luxurious metallic wallpapers and a rich mix of neutral colours.

The home is defined by a subtle fusion of clean lines, earthy tones and deep charcoals emulating boutique hotels, whilst making the home feel endlessly cosy and welcoming.

“Our show homes are there to inspire our buyers and show them how their very own blank canvas can be turned into the home of their dreams, and these homes certainly do that,” said Debbie.

“They complement the feel of the development perfectly as the three feature areas of the development begin to take shape.”

The three feature areas are: The Pines, which courses through the heart of Spring Wood Park and has traditional stone finishes and slate roofs replicating those that are seen across rural Yorkshire.

The Willows, where the homes have a warm brick finish, stone effect window sills to the front elevation which give an air of simple elegance.

And then finally The Sycamores, which wrap around the outer perimeter of the development and will predominantly feature homes that have a white render finish, complemented by feature stone below plinth level.

With prices ranging from £236,995 for a three bedroom to £819,995 for a five-bedroom executive style home, there is a property to fit the needs of all families in the Bramhope development.

Miller Homes has a wide selection of homes currently available in Yorkshire, including in York, Doncaster, Wakefield, Drighlington and the new Spring Wood Park development on Leeds Road in Bramhope.

The sales centre is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm and can be contacted on 0330 162 7425.