House prices in Leeds: The 9 neighbourhoods with the fastest falling prices including Moor Allerton

People wanting to buy a house in Leeds can discover the areas in which the average sale price has fallen, thanks to new figures.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st May 2023, 16:30 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows. Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

However, there are also areas in which house prices have plummeted, and it is these areas that are explored in this gallery. The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

Here, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Leeds have seen the greatest decrease in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 18.4 per cent.

1. East End Park & Richmond Hill

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 18.4 per cent. Photo: National World

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 12.9 per cent.

2. Wetherby West

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 12.9 per cent. Photo: Google Street View

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 12.1 per cent.

3. Guiseley North & West

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 12.1 per cent. Photo: Google Street View

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 11.2 per cent.

4. Moor Allerton

Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sale price fell by 11.2 per cent. Photo: Tony Johnson

