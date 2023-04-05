News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this charming one bedroom Horsforth home with a quaint patio and office space

This quaint one bedroom home in Horsforth is on the market for £250,000

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This unique property oozes kerb appeal with a private, enclosed garden and driveway parking. The one bedroom house has recently been renovated by the current vendors, where the re-confiuration from a two bedroom semi-detached has been completed to create more space.

In a sought-after Horsforth position, the house is close to highly regarded schools, amenities, the train station and has great bus and road links to Leeds city centre.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Recently been renovated

The one bedroom house has recently been renovated by the current vendors, where the re-confiuration from a two bedroom semi-detached has been completed to create more space.

The entrance door leads you straight through into a large, bright and airy space with a staircase up to the first floor and access to a two piece guest WC.

2. Large, bright and airy space

The entrance door leads you straight through into a large, bright and airy space with a staircase up to the first floor and access to a two piece guest WC.

The fitted kitchen is solid timber with granite worksurfaces along with a Range cooker, inset sink with mixer tap and space for a tall fridge freezer.

3. Fitted kitchen

The fitted kitchen is solid timber with granite worksurfaces along with a Range cooker, inset sink with mixer tap and space for a tall fridge freezer.

The lovely reception room has exposed floorboards, window to the front elevation and a neutral decor theme.

4. Lovely reception room

The lovely reception room has exposed floorboards, window to the front elevation and a neutral decor theme.

