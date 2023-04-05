Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this charming one bedroom Horsforth home with a quaint patio and office space
This quaint one bedroom home in Horsforth is on the market for £250,000
This unique property oozes kerb appeal with a private, enclosed garden and driveway parking. The one bedroom house has recently been renovated by the current vendors, where the re-confiuration from a two bedroom semi-detached has been completed to create more space.
In a sought-after Horsforth position, the house is close to highly regarded schools, amenities, the train station and has great bus and road links to Leeds city centre.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.