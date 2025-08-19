The property has a private south facing garden with open aspects | Purplebricks

This impressive five-bedroom detached home in Monk Fryston offers modern family living with a private garden, garage and excellent

Tucked away in the highly desirable village of Monk Fryston near Leeds, this spacious five-bedroom detached house offers a modern family lifestyle for £489,995. With a newly refurbished interior and a peaceful rural setting, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Purplebricks are currently listing this beautiful home, and viewings are highly recommended for anyone looking for a blend of style, space and location. See more here.

Inside, the property impresses with a newly renovated open-plan kitchen diner, a striking oak and steel staircase, and a bright conservatory that floods the ground floor with light.

The inside is light, airy, and spacious | Purplebricks

The first floor houses three bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, plus a sleek family bathroom.

The top floor provides two generously sized front-to-back bedrooms and a central shower room, perfect for teenagers, guests or even a home office setup.

At a glance 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms including en-suite Open-plan kitchen diner Double garage and driveway for six cars Private south-facing garden

Outside, the home is set back from the main road with electric gate access to a private driveway large enough for six cars and a double garage.

A south-facing garden with open aspects makes for a serene retreat, ideal for family gatherings or relaxing in the sun.

