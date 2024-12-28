Estate agent William H. Brown has put the fully renovated three-bedroom detached home, located on the quiet cul-de-sac Abbey Court in Horsforth, on the market for £400,000.

Enter the tasteful home into a charming entrance hallway which opens to a fantastic living room with a large bay window overlooking the front elevation, a feature inset fire and double doors leading into the kitchen. This is a modern and stylish space with a range of base and wall units with Quartz worktops, a kitchen island with seating and a range of integrated appliances such as an electric hob, oven, microwave, wine cooler and dishwasher and ample space for a large fridge/freezer.

The dining area features laminate wood flooring, skylights and double patio doors opening onto the rear garden. There is also a guest WC on this floor.

To the first floor, a landing leads to two good-size double bedrooms with neutral décor and integrated wardrobes. The third room is currently used as a home office but can easily be transformed into a bedroom or nursery.

A modern house bathroom is located on the first floor and boasts a panelled bath, separate shower cubicle, heated towel rail, vanity sink and WC.

Outside, the property enjoys an attractive garden with mature shrubs and a driveway leading to a detached singe garage to the front. The rear garden is a good-sized decked area ideal for entertaining friends and family or for relaxing in the sun.

Abbey Court is located close to a range of local amenities on New Road Side, excellent transport links into Leeds, and a number of highly-regarded schools, making the area ideal for families.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds with our daily newsletter.