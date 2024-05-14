Horsforth Featherbank: Leeds primary school rated Outstanding by Ofsted for fifth time in a row
Horsforth Featherbank Primary School, located in Featherbank Avenue, Horsforth, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
It is a fifth straight Ofsted Outstanding for the school, after previously receiving top marks in 2007, 2010 and 2013.
The education watchdog said: “The school’s motto of ‘every child safe, every child happy, every child growing’ can be seen throughout Horsforth Featherbank. Pupils feel included. They are safe and happy here.
“Pupils are exceptionally well behaved. They are courteous and extremely polite to adults and to each other. In class, they pay close attention to their teachers and engage diligently with their learning.”
Horsforth Featherbank has developed an “engaging and rich curriculum”. The vast majority of the pupils achieve well and enjoy a wealth of purposefully planned wider opportunities.
The curriculum is very well designed. The clear sequence of lessons enables pupils to build on what they have learned previously in order to reach the school’s high aspirations.
Inspectors added: “Staff benefit from high-quality, subject-specific advice, training and coaching. They are clear on the best approach to take to support pupils. They use these strategies effectively. Pupils engage deeply and remember their learning exceptionally well.
“The school supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) effectively. Adults are skilled in identifying the specific needs of pupils.”
Pupils experience enrichment activities both within, and outside of the curriculum. Older pupils learn about a range of careers.
The school has worked hard to engage with parents and listen to their views, including the parent forum.
Headteacher Lorraine Scudder said: “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our staff, students, parents, and governors.
“Together, we have created a learning environment where every child is safe, every child is happy and every child is growing. I am so proud to be the Headteacher of such a wonderful school.”
