Many seasoned investors remain undeterred by the rising interest rates causing uncertainty in the UK housing market and see the current situation as an opportunity to grow their portfolios in Leeds, says local estate agent HOP.

In recent weeks, the agent’s specialist investment division has agreed more that £1.5 million worth of investment sales. And following its recent success, HOP is currently preparing to sell a further £5 million worth of off-market investment properties this summer.

A local estate agent claims Leeds remains the best for property investments amid rising interest rates and uncertainty in the UK’s housing market. (Photo by: Andrew Matthews/PA/Radar)

Although some of the sales are accidental and single unit landlords wanting to exit the market, the majority is being purchased by professional landlords and overseas investors.

Neil Dawkin, a director at HOP’s investment division, said two and three bedroom properties in Leeds areas like Armley, Bramley, Beeston, Holbeck and other suburbs surrounding the city centre are the most popular.

He said: “The main difference in the current market is there are fewer first-time investors now, who are more circumspect due to the cost of borrowing, regulatory changes and tax implications, which makes it a bigger leap for them.

“We’re typically seeing older landlords deciding that now is the time to cash out and sell up. Many don’t want to adapt to the potential new legislation proposed in the Renters (Reform) Bill and instead are taking advantage of the price rises the market has seen in recent years.

“In their place, a newer generation of investors are buying and modernising the properties for today’s market, with our typical clients now in their late 30s and 40s.”

Mr Dawkin also said that even though the recent interest rate increase to 5% by the Bank of England isn’t helping the market, many experienced and professional investors see this as a good time to add to their portfolios, because of less competition from fewer buyers.

He added: “Plus, rising rents, which have grown by approximately 10% in the past 12 months, still make buy to let a very attractive investment, especially because there’s a shortage of available rental stock.

“Most of our current buyers are based in London and the South of England and are attracted to Leeds because prices are much lower, meaning they can achieve yields in excess of 6%.

“This is boosted further by the city’s four universities, with more than 60,000 students, which also drives demand for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), from both investors and tenants. We’re currently progressing several HMO acquisitions and sales for our clients, as well as undertaking refurbishment projects on properties we secured for our clients to further increase the rental and capital returns the HMOs have to offer.

“We’ve recently handled acquisitions for buyers from the likes of the US, Europe, Hong Kong and Singapore, who want a foothold in a stable and growing housing market. Often clients won’t even visit the property in person and we’ll provide a turnkey service that involves sourcing it, progressing the purchase, overseeing work from light refreshes through to full renovations and developments, as well as furnishing the property, before handing it over to our lettings and management team.

“The majority then go on to buy further properties as a result. One such example is a client who bought two properties last year and is seeking six more this year.”

Neil added: “This is all helped by the profile that Leeds has earned itself in recent years and the fact that it’s widely recognised for being a vibrant and contemporary destination. Its growing economy is also extremely strong across many sectors including legal, financial, technology, retail, medicine, manufacturing and creative, as well as TV and film as part of Channel 4’s continued investment in Leeds.

