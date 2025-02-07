Stanningley: Dozens of homes to be built on former Vickersdale Works site

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST
A development of 40 new homes on a former scrapyard in west Leeds has received the green light.

The £13 million scheme on Town Street in Stanningley by Redstart Robinson Developments has been granted outline planning permission by Leeds City Council.

It will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The development is situated on a four-acre brownfield site, formerly known as Vickersdale Works.

The development is on a four-acre brownfield site, formerly known as Vickersdale Works.
| Third Party

The industrial works was home to the Bootie Folding Cycle between 1965 and 1973 after which time it operated as a scrap yard for over 20 years before ceasing operations in 2024.

21 sparkling photos take you back to Stanningley in the 1960s

Consent has been given subject to a Section 106 agreement stipulating a financial contribution of £98,670 towards off -site greenspace enhancements and local children’s play facilities. Sustainability measures will also be incorporated including the installation of solar panels on all properties.

Developer Redstart Robinson Developments anticipates that initial works will start on site in summer 2025 with the first home occupations expected in early 2026.

Andrew Foggitt. Redstart Robinson Developments director, said: “We are very pleased to have received outline planning consent for this development. The local area has seen

considerable change in recent years from an industrial location to a mixed-use area and our scheme will provide much needed high-quality housing for the growing local population.”

He added: “We have worked very closely with Leeds City Council to produce a well thought out scheme that satisfies planners and addresses the necessities of the surrounding community. We are now looking forward to getting works underway to breathe new life into this site and deliver a development that meets the needs of local people.”

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
