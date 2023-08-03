Known as Greenholme Mews, the new development at the edge of Burley in Wharfedale’s transformational Greenholme Mills consists of 19 four-bedroom houses, and are built by Leeds based home builder Chartford Homes.

Greenholme Mills was a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s, and its location next to the River Wharfe made it one of the largest water-powered mills in England at the time of construction.

After the mill closed, it had fallen into a state of disrepair and its historic mill buildings are now also being transformed into apartments, as part of the site’s regeneration programme.

Situated close to the river bank, each of the new houses has its own private driveway with an EV charging station, and gardens to the front and rear accessed via bi-folding double doors.

Internally, they are finished to a high standard and have white contemporary doors, luxury Amtico flooring to the ground floor with underfloor heating, and ensuite-bathrooms. Some of the bedrooms also feature fitted wardrobes for convenient storage space.

The homes all have high specification kitchens with quartz countertops and instant hot water taps. They also have integrated appliances including double ovens, microwave, warming drawer, under counter wine cooler, a five ring hob, dishwasher, washer and dryer and a full height fridge and freezer.

The Greenholme Mews houses, which start at £575,000, benefit from internal security systems with alarms and security lights and are backed by a 10-year building guarantee.

Paul Wilson, director at Dacre, Son & Hartley, responsible for marketing the homes, said: “Greenholme Mews offers a collection of stylish, contemporary and extremely spacious homes that have been designed with modern living requirements in mind. This means vast light filled open plan living spaces and flexible rooms for living and entertaining, or working from home.

The gardens are accessed via bi-folding double doors.

“Burley in Wharfedale is an extremely popular place to live, with good schools, a selection of pubs, shops and places to eat, as well as a railway station connecting it to Ilkley, Leeds and Bradford.

“This part of the village is quickly becoming one of its most sought-after residential areas, with the added benefit of being close to the River Wharfe, which offers beautiful walks and stepping stones across to the countryside that surrounds Asquith and Denton, making Greenholme Mews the best development in Burley in Wharfedale for many years.