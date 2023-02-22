The first luxury apartments at an exclusive new riverside development in Burley in Wharfedale are now for sale.
The development has seen a Victorian building in Ilkley, known as Forster Mill, converted into 16 stunning one, two and three bedroom apartments. The homes are being marketed by the new homes division of estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley.
1. Part of the historic Greenholme Mills complex
2. Operated as a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s
Greenholme Mills operated as a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s, and its location next to the River Wharfe made it one of the largest water-powered mills in England when it was built. However, in recent decades it had fallen into a state of disrepair before JF Development Group unveiled its ambitious plans for the site.
3. Each apartment has a balcony
Each apartment has its own balcony with glass balustrading offering views of the surrounding countryside and four of the ground floor apartments enjoy private south facing cottage style gardens with stone flagged features and shrub planting.
4. High-quality kitchens and luxurious bathrooms
The homes have high-quality kitchens and luxurious bathrooms and shower rooms, as well as app controlled electric heating systems with smart controls.
