Forster Mill Leeds: Take a tour of these luxury flats in Ilkley built along the River Wharfe in a Victorian mill

The first luxury apartments at an exclusive new riverside development in Burley in Wharfedale are now for sale.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The development has seen a Victorian building in Ilkley, known as Forster Mill, converted into 16 stunning one, two and three bedroom apartments. The homes are being marketed by the new homes division of estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Take a tour of the apartments below, or find out more by calling Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ilkley office on 01943 600 655, or visiting their website.

1. Part of the historic Greenholme Mills complex

The development has seen a Victorian building, known as Forster Mill, which forms part of the historic Greenholme Mills complex alongside the River Wharfe, converted into 16 stunning one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Photo: Dacres

2. Operated as a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s

Greenholme Mills operated as a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s, and its location next to the River Wharfe made it one of the largest water-powered mills in England when it was built. However, in recent decades it had fallen into a state of disrepair before JF Development Group unveiled its ambitious plans for the site.

Photo: Dacres

3. Each apartment has a balcony

Each apartment has its own balcony with glass balustrading offering views of the surrounding countryside and four of the ground floor apartments enjoy private south facing cottage style gardens with stone flagged features and shrub planting.

Photo: Dacres

4. High-quality kitchens and luxurious bathrooms

The homes have high-quality kitchens and luxurious bathrooms and shower rooms, as well as app controlled electric heating systems with smart controls.

Photo: Dacres

IlkleyVictorianRiver Wharfe