This impressive family residence, situated on Windmill Hill in Pudsey, has been listed on the property market with estate agent Manning Stainton with an asking price of £625,000.

Inside, friends and family best gather in the open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, which extends from the front to the rear. A media wall adds a sprinkle of luxury to the lounge area, while glass doors open up to the rear garden.

Also on the ground floor is a versatile sitting room, which the current owners are using as a playroom, and a guest WC.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms offer lots of flexibility. The primary bedroom boasts bespoke wardrobes and its own en suite, while the remaining rooms all share the luxurious house bathroom with an elegant corner bath.

The property sits at the top of a quiet road and benefits from gated off-street parking and an integral garage to the front. The landscaped garden wraps around the property, offering multiple patio areas, mature hedging and a generous lawn.

