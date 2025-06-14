The beautifully presented five-bedroom home on Alwoodley Lane in Alwoodley, north Leeds, is on the market with estate agent North Residential and offers high-end luxury close to the lively city centre.

Inside, a stylish central reception hall with WC extends from the front to the rear, where the dining area boasts French doors for easy access to the luxurious rear patio. To the left of the hallway are three separate reception rooms: a sitting room with a bay window to the front, a versatile family room in the middle and a further office/living room occupying the rear space with views of the garden.

The heart of the home is the beautiful open-plan kitchen located at the rear. It includes underfloor heating, a breakfast bar, and two roof lanterns. The kitchen is also equipped with integrated appliances, such as a wine fridge and coffee machine, as well as a gas range cooker. Additionally, it offers direct access to a covered outdoor entertaining area.

On the first floor, there are five beautifully presented double bedrooms. The principal bedroom and the second bedroom each feature en suite shower rooms, while the remaining three bedrooms share a luxurious house bathroom that includes both a bath and a shower.

Outside, the property enjoys landscaped grounds both to the front and rear. A newly laid block-paved driveway to the front offers ample parking for multiple vehicles and leads to the integrated double garage. There is also a small lawn.

To the rear are well-established private gardens with a large, partially-covered patio and extensive lawns. A louvered pergola with composite decking, electric roof and windproof screens is accessed directly from the kitchen, while further patio area along with mature hedges and trees complete the outdoor space.