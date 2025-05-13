Situated on Thorn Lane in Roundhay, north Leeds, this four-bedroom residence is conveniently close to Roundhay High School, Roundhay Park, and Oakwood Parade, making it ideal for buyers of all ages. The property is listed for sale with estate agent Manning Stainton for £695,000.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway with stairs leading to the upper level. To the right, there is a stunning lounge featuring a bay window, a charming fireplace, and beautiful wood flooring.
At the rear of the house, you will find a contemporary open-plan living/dining area and kitchen, equipped with an impressive range of wall and base units, a central island, an inset wood-burning stove, and bi-folding doors that seamlessly extend the space into the garden.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a practical utility room with matching units, a guest WC, and a door leading to the side of the property. Additionally, a cosy snug with wood floors completes the ground floor.
Upstairs, a landing provides access to a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, three additional bedrooms, and a house bathroom featuring a bathtub and a separate shower.
Outside, the property boasts a lovely front lawn with planted borders, along with a driveway. The enclosed rear garden faces west and includes a generous patio area and a lawn, perfect for outdoor relaxation.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.