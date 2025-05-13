Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway with stairs leading to the upper level. To the right, there is a stunning lounge featuring a bay window, a charming fireplace, and beautiful wood flooring.

At the rear of the house, you will find a contemporary open-plan living/dining area and kitchen, equipped with an impressive range of wall and base units, a central island, an inset wood-burning stove, and bi-folding doors that seamlessly extend the space into the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a practical utility room with matching units, a guest WC, and a door leading to the side of the property. Additionally, a cosy snug with wood floors completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, a landing provides access to a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, three additional bedrooms, and a house bathroom featuring a bathtub and a separate shower.