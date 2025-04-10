Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this extraordinary Grade II listed home on Woodhall Hills in Calverley, Leeds, for £725,000.

The property offers breathtaking views over Calverley Golf Club and features a partially glazed solid wood stable door that leads into a charming hallway with exposed original beams and solid wood flooring, setting a warm tone for the entire home.

What used to be a garage has been transformed into a beautiful, versatile reception room, accompanied by a utility room and a downstairs WC.

One of the standout features of the home is its kitchen, which is elegantly designed and boasts a range of integrated appliances, along with a double Belfast sink situated beneath the original stone mullioned windows.

Flowing seamlessly from the kitchen is the equally impressive living room, featuring a listed stone fireplace and a stained glass window, as well as a recessed dining area.

On the first floor, you will find three well-proportioned bedrooms, all served by a luxurious house bathroom. Each of the bedrooms exudes character and offers lovely views.

The top floor houses a spacious double bedroom, complete with vaulted ceilings and an en-suite bathroom.