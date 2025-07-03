For sale in Leeds: Delightful Boston Spa cottage with lush suntrap garden and excellent potential for modernisation

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

This charming period cottage, located in a village near Leeds, can be enjoyed in its delightful current state or updated to a more modern style.

The deceptively spacious home in Boston Spa features stylish original elements, including decorative Victorian reveals and cast iron fireplaces in the snug and lounge areas. At the back, the cottage-style kitchen is equipped with solid wooden Shaker range units, while the elegant dining room showcases a decorative plate rack and a storage cupboard.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned double bedrooms, each with its own unique charm, served by a generous bathroom that includes a shower cubicle and a separate WC.

Outside, the beautiful garden is a true highlight, featuring a Yorkshire stone-flagged patio and a lawn bordered by deep, well-stocked flowerbeds filled with bushes and shrubs. The garden's aspect allows for plenty of sunshine and inviting "suntrap" seating areas.

The property is situated on Church Street, just behind the village's high street, and is currently listed with the estate agent Renton & Parr for £595,000.

Exterior

1. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Exterior | Renton & Parr

Kitchen

2. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Kitchen | Renton & Parr

Dining room

3. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Dining room | Renton & Parr

Lounge

4. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Lounge | Renton & Parr

Snug

5. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Snug | Renton & Parr

Bedroom

6. Church Street, Boston Spa, LS23

Bedroom | Renton & Parr

