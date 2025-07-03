The deceptively spacious home in Boston Spa features stylish original elements, including decorative Victorian reveals and cast iron fireplaces in the snug and lounge areas. At the back, the cottage-style kitchen is equipped with solid wooden Shaker range units, while the elegant dining room showcases a decorative plate rack and a storage cupboard.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned double bedrooms, each with its own unique charm, served by a generous bathroom that includes a shower cubicle and a separate WC.

Outside, the beautiful garden is a true highlight, featuring a Yorkshire stone-flagged patio and a lawn bordered by deep, well-stocked flowerbeds filled with bushes and shrubs. The garden's aspect allows for plenty of sunshine and inviting "suntrap" seating areas.

The property is situated on Church Street, just behind the village's high street, and is currently listed with the estate agent Renton & Parr for £595,000.