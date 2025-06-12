Upon entering this two-bedroom residence on Airedale Quay in Rodley, you are welcomed by a convenient open-plan hallway that leads into the kitchen and dining room.

The modern kitchen showcases a stylish grey matte finish, integrated appliances, and LED light fixtures. The dining room is enhanced by large glass doors that provide direct access to the terrace and offer stunning canal views.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms. The primary bedroom is at the front of the house, while the second bedroom is located at the rear, offering lovely views. This floor also features a lounge with sliding patio doors that open onto a stylish, glazed balcony at the back. Additionally, there is a house bathroom that includes a panelled bath with a shower overhead.

The home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with driveway parking and an EV charging point to the front. To the rear, the property enjoys a raised deck and block-paved areas, all overlooking the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

The property is listed on the market for £345,000 with estate agent Hardisty & Co.

2 . Airedale Quay, Rodley, Leeds LS13 Hallway and kitchen | Hardisty & Co Photo Sales