The red-brick terraced property is located on Hamilton Avenue in Chapeltown and blends stylish modern functions with elegant historic charm. It's currently on the market for £325,000 with estate agent The Home Movement.
Move-in ready, the home comprises a welcoming entrance hall with high ceilings, original cornicing, and tiled floors. It leads through to the bright living room, which has a beautiful bay window, wood flooring, and a stylish original fireplace.
Adjacent to the living room is the equally charming dining room. It boasts a large sash window overlooking the courtyard garden and a restored fireplace.
To the rear of the home is the stylish and thoughtfully designed country-style kitchen, which features Shaker-style units, a Belfast sink, and wooden worktops. Behind the kitchen is a useful utility room with a guest WC.
Stairs in the entrance hallway lead to the first-floor landing from which two generous double bedrooms can be accessed. The primary bedroom boasts a bay window, exposed brick fireplace and high ceilings, while the second bedroom is ideal as a guest room, nursery or large office. A third, smaller room is located just off the landing, offering flexible use as a dressing room, office or storage.
The stunning family bathroom, with a freestanding bath, floor-to-ceiling statement tiling, antique-style vanity unit, and brushed gold fittings, completes the first-floor accommodation.
On the second floor, there are two additional double bedrooms, each featuring unique and characterful rooflines, along with a useful storage room.
Outside, a beautifully landscaped courtyard garden provides a private space to relax, entertain, and enjoy the sun.
